Mr. Euell Clarence Vinson of Malvern passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Shane Black officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 11 AM Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Vinson was an avid gardener that believed "He who plants a seed beneath the sod and waits to see trusts in God." He loved to watch the vegetables and flowers grow. He cared about animals. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He loved his family and loved to take his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on adventures down the railroad tracks. He served his country in the US Army. He will be truly missed. He was a member of Westgate Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents Euell Mancy Vinson and Cora Tew Vinson 2 sisters and 7 brothers. Survivors include his wife of 70 years Voncile Mathis Vinson, daughters Donna Peters (Bobby), Karen Vinson, Kathy Johnson (Fred), son Todd Vinson, granddaughters Amy Giersberg (Chris), Keyal Loveland (Josh), Olivia Vinson, grandson Vince Peters (Natalie), 6 grandchildren Callie Gerardo (Alejandro), Caroline Butler (Colby), Camaryn Giersberg, Ashley Peters, Mary Ellen Peters, Benjamin Peters, and 2 great-great-grandchildren Adeline Butler and Miggy Gerardo.

