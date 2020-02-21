Mr. Euell Clarence Vinson of Malvern passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at the age of 93. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home with Shane Black officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Ward Wilson Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 11 AM Saturday, one hour prior to the service. Mr. Vinson was an avid gardener that believed "He who plants a seed beneath the sod and waits to see trusts in God." He loved to watch the vegetables and flowers grow. He cared about animals. He was a jokester and loved to make people laugh. He loved his family and loved to take his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren on adventures down the railroad tracks. He served his country in the US Army. He will be truly missed. He was a member of Westgate Church of Christ. He is preceded in death by his parents Euell Mancy Vinson and Cora Tew Vinson 2 sisters and 7 brothers. Survivors include his wife of 70 years Voncile Mathis Vinson, daughters Donna Peters (Bobby), Karen Vinson, Kathy Johnson (Fred), son Todd Vinson, granddaughters Amy Giersberg (Chris), Keyal Loveland (Josh), Olivia Vinson, grandson Vince Peters (Natalie), 6 grandchildren Callie Gerardo (Alejandro), Caroline Butler (Colby), Camaryn Giersberg, Ashley Peters, Mary Ellen Peters, Benjamin Peters, and 2 great-great-grandchildren Adeline Butler and Miggy Gerardo.
MOST POPULAR
-
Chipley woman dies in accident after airborne deer enters windshield
-
Update: Fort Rucker woman dies after driving car into pond on 84 West
-
Dothan man sentenced to 14 years in shooting death of friend, seeks probation
-
Alabama House okays proposed teacher retirement change
-
Three years after Amanda Bond’s body was found, the family still waits for justice to be served
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.