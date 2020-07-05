Mary Jo Kirkland Vinson, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in a Dothan hospital. She was 84. Private graveside services for the family will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Dr. Ricky Plummer officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 PM Monday at the mortuary in Headland. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church, 3257 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Vinson was a lifelong resident of Dothan, daughter of the late Jeff Nix Kirkland and Elizabeth Powell Kirkland. She was a 1953 graduate of Cottonwood High School. Mrs. Vinson was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church and the Agape Sunday School Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, David E. Vinson. Surviving relatives include three sons, Mike Vinson, Columbia; Jeff Vinson, Webb; and Andy Vinson, Dothan; two sisters, Mary Lillian West, Cottonwood; and Phyllis Sanders (Ronnie), Columbus, GA; a brother, Wallace Pitts, Columbus, Ga; a grandson, Drew Vinson, several step-grandchildren and several step-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews including two special nieces, Terri Sowell and Beverly Wright-Knapp. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.

