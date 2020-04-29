Mrs. Norma N. Lott Virag, a resident of Dothan (formerly of the Rocky Head Community), died late Monday evening, April 27, 2020 in Exendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center in Dothan. She was 91. Rite of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, May 1, 2020 in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Rocky Head Community, with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, 1314 Westgate Parkway, Suite 2, Dothan, AL 36303 or to Catholic Social Services, 557 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Virag, daughter of the late Harvey Lincoln Lott and Ethel Shiver Lott, was a native of Jack, Alabama near New Hope Community. She was a 1948 graduate of Ariton School where she was the Salutatorian and graduated from St. Margaret's School of Nursing in Montgomery as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Virag lived in various places in the United States while her husband served in the United States Air Force. She was formerly employed by Dale Medical Center, where she began in 1969, Pike Manor Nursing Home, Troy, Elba General Hospital, Ozark Nursing Home and Extendicare Health & Rehabilitation Center. Her nursing career spanned over fifty-five years. Mrs. Virag was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Ozark. She was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Kathryn Baker (Robert), Jack, AL and Patricia V. Balli (Enrique), Dothan; two sons, Joseph A. Virag (Elaine), Ozark and John Michael Virag, Slocomb; two brothers, H.L. Lott and Billy Lott, both of Louisiana; ten grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
