TIFTON Michael "Bruce" Walden, 58, of Tifton passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Tift Regional Medical Center. His funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, in the Memorial Chapel of Tifton's First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Wayne Roe officiating. Mr. Walden will be laid to rest at Montrose Cemetery in Montrose, Mississippi. The family will receive friends Tuesday, August 20, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating and supporting your local animal shelter. Services for the Walden family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals. You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com
