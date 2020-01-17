Mr. Early Walker, age 65, passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 2 PM at Rocky Mountain Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville, Alabama. Burial will immediately follow the service at the church's cemetery; under the direction of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Walker, Early
