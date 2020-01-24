Mr. Johnny Clifton Walker, age 72, of Headland, Alabama passed away on January 18, 2020; visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 11:00 AM at the Dothan Community Church of Christ, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Walker, Johnny
To send flowers to the family of Johnny Walker, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Dothan Community Church
4390 Westgate Pkwy
Dothan, AL 36303
4390 Westgate Pkwy
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 25
Committal
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00AM
12:00AM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
Guaranteed delivery before Johnny's Committal begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.