Willie Earl Walker, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at his residence. He was 61. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, November 1, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 10-11 am. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

