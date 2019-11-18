Lorraine McLain Walker, a resident of Headland, died Sunday morning, November 17, 2019, at her home. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in the Bethlehem Baptist Church with Reverend Norman C. Simmons and Dr. Keith Wrenn officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Mrs. Walker was a native of the Tumbleton Community and was reared in Webb, daughter of the late Hubert Warren McLain, Sr. and Mary Frances Smith McLain. She lived in the Bethlehem Community, near Headland, most of her adult lifetime. Mrs. Walker was retired from WestPoint Stevens in Abbeville. In earlier years, she was employed by the Abbeville Christian Academy as a teacher's aide and librarian. Mrs. Walker was a member of the Bethlehem Baptist Church. Surviving relatives include her husband, Odell Walker, two daughters, Rhonda Harrison (Ben), Abbeville; and Christi LeJeune (Bryan), Englewood, TN; a son, Jason Walker (Crystal), Midland City; a sister, Peggy Jones, Dothan; four brothers, Thomas Allen McLain and Hubert McLain, Jr. (Joanna), all of Webb; John "Bud" McLain (Pam), Midland City; and Charles "Marty" McLain (Angela), Haleburg; six grandchildren, Jake Johnston (Panida), Zachary Johnston, Mary Kathryn Harrison (Brandon), Samuel Harrison, Camron Walker and Courtney Jones; numerous nieces and nephews. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
