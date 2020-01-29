Melinda Arnold Walker Melinda Arnold Walker, a resident of Auburn, Alabama, died early Monday evening, January 27, 2020.

Service information

Jan 29
Graveside Service
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
2:00PM
Shorterville Baptist Church Cemetery
896 County Road 65
Shorterville, AL 36373
Feb 1
Memorial Service
Saturday, February 1, 2020
1:30PM
Lakeview Baptist Church
1600 E Glenn Avenue
Auburn, AL 36830
