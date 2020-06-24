Mr. George Royce Walker, a resident of the Marley Mill Community of Ozark, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, following a brief illness. He was 86 years old. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, June 25, 2020, from Ozark Baptist Church with Reverend Dr. Eric Fuller officiating. Interment will be in Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM. Mr. Walker was born in Ozark, Alabama on June 20, 1934 to the late George Raymond Walker and Cleta Godwin Walker. He was a lifelong resident of Dale County. He was a precious, humble and loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, and Friend. He married his sweetheart on November 30, 1957 and dearly loved his wife for 62 years. As a young boy he carried milk to many of his neighbors in the community. He was later given an opportunity to work at a gas station for several years. He would always tell us that he never had to interview for a job that someone always came and offered him an opportunity to work. In 1973, he and co-owner Billy C. Miller, founded Parts and Services in Ozark, Alabama. He owned and operated the business for 23 years until his retirement in 1996. He loved music, gardening, woodworking, and hosting family and friends for a home cooked meal. Many enjoyed his homegrown tomatoes, sweet potatoes, and collards. He was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and in multiple other leadership capacities. He blessed many with hand-written cards of encouragement or a short personal visit demonstrating a true servant of the Lord. He was preceded in death by his parents George Raymond Walker and Cleta Godwin Walker; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Louie and Lorena Peters; grandson Samuel Grayson Walker; brother-in-law, Joe Outlaw; nephew, Anthony Joseph "Winki" Outlaw; and great niece, Libby Claire Rushing. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Annette Peters Walker of Ozark; his children, Greg Walker (Bebe Jackson) of Midland City, Gordon (Lissa) Walker of Tuscaloosa, Gwyn Galloway of Midland City, Gary (Lynda) Walker of Ozark; grandchildren, Brent (Amber) Walker of Banks, Ryne (Lindsey) Walker of Birmingham, Kristin (Eric) Henderson of Wicksburg, Alex (Melanie) Mirabito of Farmington Hills, Michigan, Amy and Christian Callahan of Tuscaloosa, Alycia (Travis) Blanton of Columbus, Georgia, Cara (Charlie) Snyder of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Orin (Cassidy) Galloway of Skipperville, and Claudia Walker of Ozark; great grandchildren, Carson, Addi and Anna Henderson of Wicksburg, Hunter Willis Walker of Banks, Lyla Frazier and Oliver Boden Blanton of Columbus, Georgia, David and Kinley Snyder of Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, Huxton and Briggs Galloway of Skipperville; one sister, Peggy Ard of Ozark; sisters-in-law, Cathy Outlaw and Sybil (Ronnie) Kelley of Lake Eufaula. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive. Serving as pallbearers will be Brent Walker, Eric Henderson, Ryne Walker, Alex Mirabito, Christian Callahan, Travis Blanton, Major Charles Snyder, and Orin Galloway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund in c/o Gayle Peters, 1124 County Road 11, Ozark, Alabama 36360; or the Gideon's International, P.O. Box 291, Ozark, Alabama 36361. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HolmanFuneralHome.com.
