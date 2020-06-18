Mr. Charles Edward Wallace, a resident of Newton, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Southeast Health Medical Center. He was 78 years old. Funeral services will be held graveside for Mr. Wallace 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, in Newton City Cemetery with Reverend Joe Moore and Reverend Jean Smith officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. Mr. Wallace was born January 28, 1942 in Barbour County, Alabama to the late Louie Wallace and Inez Blocker Wallace. He graduated from Newton High School in 1960. Mr. Wallace served for four years in the United States Air Force. Following his military service, he worked with various contractors at Fort Rucker for over 41 years until his retirement. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Harris; and his brother-in-law, J. R. Gilley. Survivors include his wife, Metha Jean Gilley Wallace of Newton; one daughter, Sandy Wallace Sanders of Dothan; two grandchildren, Maghen Barranco (Austin) of Montgomery and Maci Grice of Atlanta; three brothers, David Wallace (Regina) of Newton, Mickey Wallace (Linda) of Dothan, and Glenn Wallace of Hartford; two sisters-in-law, Betty Hagler (Jerry) and Joyce Gilley all of Ozark. Several nieces and nephews also survive. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Newton First United Methodist Church, 233 King Street, Newton, Alabama 36352. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
