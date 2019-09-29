DOTHAN. . .Ike Saunders Wallace, a resident of Dothan, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his home. He was 91. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, September 30, 2019, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ray S. Reiley officiating. Burial will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday at the mortuary in Abbeville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Resource Center, P.O. Box 1170, Dothan, AL 36302. Mr. Wallace was born and reared in Abbeville, son of the late James Huber Wallace and Robbie Mae Saunders Wallace. He was a graduate of Abbeville High School and received a Bachelor's Degree from Auburn University. Mr. Wallace served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was retired from Wallace Community College as an Electrical Instructor. In earlier years, he owned and operated Ace Hardware in Tuscaloosa and Wallace Hardware in Abbeville. While a resident of Abbeville, Mr. Wallace was active in the community and served as a member of the Abbeville City Council for twenty years. He was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church, Dothan, and a former member of the First Baptist Church of Abbeville where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School Superintendent. He was preceded in death by two infant children. Surviving relatives include his wife, Peggy Glass Wallace; two step-sons, Richard Poe, Dothan; and George Poe, Charleston, SC: a sister, Mary Wallace Sherlock, Dothan; five step-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Ike Sherlock, Jim Sherlock, Richard Poe, George Poe, Luke Reaves and Rick Poe. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.