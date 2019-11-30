Mary Wallace Mary Skipper Wallace, a resident of Dothan, passed away November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was 76. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Sam and Paige's house located at 3203 Mockingbird Lane, Dothan, AL 36303. Mary was born April 8, 1943 in Houston County, Alabama and was a graduate of Headland High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a bookkeeper and raising her family. She was a creative person who enjoyed interior designing, sewing, and making a beautiful home. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and was always a faithful prayer warrior for them. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rochelle and Lula Bell Skipper; her siblings, Ronnie Skipper and Barbara Clymer. She is survived by her two daughters, Allison (Bill) White of El Paso, TX and Paige (Sam) Hathcock of Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, Lauren White, Michael White, Kat Dulac, and Maggie Dulac; one sister, Eleanor Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.