Mary Wallace Mary Skipper Wallace, a resident of Dothan, passed away November 27, 2019 at her residence. She was 76. A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Sunday December 1, 2019 from 1-3 pm at Sam and Paige's house located at 3203 Mockingbird Lane, Dothan, AL 36303. Mary was born April 8, 1943 in Houston County, Alabama and was a graduate of Headland High School. After graduating high school she began her career as a bookkeeper and raising her family. She was a creative person who enjoyed interior designing, sewing, and making a beautiful home. Mary enjoyed spending time with her family and was always a faithful prayer warrior for them. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rochelle and Lula Bell Skipper; her siblings, Ronnie Skipper and Barbara Clymer. She is survived by her two daughters, Allison (Bill) White of El Paso, TX and Paige (Sam) Hathcock of Dothan, AL; four grandchildren, Lauren White, Michael White, Kat Dulac, and Maggie Dulac; one sister, Eleanor Miller; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

