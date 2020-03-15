Faron Keith Waln, age 62 of Dothan, passed away Friday evening, March 13, 2020 in a local Dothan hospital following a brief illness. Complete arrangements and survivors can be found at: www.familyfirstfuneracare.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Faron Waln as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
