Mrs. Angelina Dell'Armo Walsh, a resident of Ozark, died early Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 in a Dothan nursing home. She was 85. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Ozark Presbyterian Church with Pastor Frank Ellis officiating. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Friday in the church sanctuary. Memorial contributions may be made to the Ozark Dale County Public Library, 416 James Street, Ozark, Alabama 36360. Mrs. Walsh, daughter of the late Angelo Dell'Armo and Mary Mendillo Dell'Armo, was a native of Bronx, New York. She formerly lived in Suffern, New York, where she was employed by the Suffern Free Library. Mrs. Walsh moved to Ozark in 1991 and was employed as the Assistant Circulation Clerk at the Ozark Dale County Public Library. She was a member of the Toastmasters International and was a participant of the Ozark Senior Citizens Center. Mrs. Walsh was a member of the Ozark Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas R. Walsh, Sr.; grandson, Paul Thomas May, and her sisters and brothers. Surviving relatives include her children, Teresa May (Jeff), Ozark; Doris O'Quinn (Daniel), Crestview, FL; Donna Crescenzi (Frank), Dothan; Jennifer Stevens (Dwayne), Echo Community; Thomas Walsh, Jr. (Mary), Dothan; her grandchildren, Vanessa Walsh, Jason Walsh, MaryBeth May Simmons (John), Keith Crescenzi (Jillianne), Nikita Walters, Joshua Stevens, Jessica Stevens; her great-grandchildren, Sofia Crescenzi, Maxim Crescenzi, Marydell Palmer, Owen Palmer, John Simmons IV, and Jeffrey Simmons; two sisters, Gloria Brkich and Anna Mauro; a brother, Salvatore Dell'Armo (Anne); numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives also survive. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Service information
Jan 10
Visitation
Friday, January 10, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Ozark Presbyterian Church
Jan 10
Funeral Service
Friday, January 10, 2020
11:00AM
Ozark Presbyterian Church
Jan 10
Interment following funeral service
Friday, January 10, 2020
12:00AM
Woodlawn Memory Gardens
