Mr. Jerry M. Wambles of Bellwood passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019 at his home. He was 72. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at St Paul United Methodist Church of Hartford with Rev. Chip Oakley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made in Jerry's honor to St. Paul United Methodist Church 3431 County Road 36, Hartford, AL 36344. Mr. Wambles was born April 13, 1947 in Coffee County to the late Foster and Daisy Bell Hurst Wambles. Jerry retired in August of 2018 after 32 years of service at Fort Rucker. He was a loving husband, Dad, and Jer-Jer. He will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, brother-in-law, Jesse Hughes preceded him in death. Survivors include his wife, Linda Quattlebaum Wambles, Bellwood; daughter, Cindy Riley (Randy), Enterprise; son, Franklin Wambles (Jessica), Bellwood; four grandchildren: Michael Wambles, Rush, Caroline, and Laci Riley; two brothers: Steve Wambles (Lois), Hartford and Johnny Wambles (Sandra), Bellwood; seven sisters: Gwen Majors (Steve), Hartford, Betty Hughes, Hartford, Patricia Eubanks (Bill), Decatur, Peggy Farwell (Chris), Olympia, WA, Linda Simmons (Miley), Bellwood, Dorothy Braxton, Bellwood, and Bobbie Thompson, Bellwood; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
