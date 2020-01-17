Richard Wanczyk, a resident of Ozark, Alabama, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020. He was 52. Funeral Services will be 1:00pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with Charles Goldsmith officiating. Burial to follow in Sunset Memorial Park with Robert Byrd directing. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Wanczyk, Richard
