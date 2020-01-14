Mary Ward, age 83, of Hartford, AL passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and be announced later. "Because We Care" Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary 814 Headland Ave Dothan, Alabama 36303

