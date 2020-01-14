Mary Ward, age 83, of Hartford, AL passed away on January 10, 2020 at the Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and be announced later. "Because We Care" Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary 814 Headland Ave Dothan, Alabama 36303
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Ward as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.