Ms. Celeste Ward of Geneva passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. She was 23 years old. A private funeral service will be held with Pittman Funeral Home of Geneva directing. Celeste was born in Houston County on May 3, 1996. Celeste is welcomed in heaven by her grandmother Wanda Johnson; great grandparents, Warren and Christine Lannon, AZ and Rilla Hughes, O'Neal and Bertha Johnson; Uncle, Mark Johnson; and brother, Seth Ward. Celeste is survived by her daughter Aurora Grace; mother and step-father Angela and Ian Wade; father, Jason Ward; her sister and brother in law Myranda (Michael) Johnson; niece, Mea; three sisters, Jasmine and Nikki Ward of Mexico, and Kerri Ward of Houston, TX; uncle, John Ward of Dothan; aunt, Tina Albritton of Dothan; her paternal grandparents Ann and Keith Lannon; uncle and aunt, Ricky and Tammy Johnson; and a host of cousins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.