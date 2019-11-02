Ms. Oryana Dawn Parrish Ward of Midland City passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at Southeast Health. She was 44. The family will receive friends at Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Ms. Ward was born October 5, 1975 in Dale County to the late Ray Benjamin Parrish and Erma Jean Childs. Survivors include three daughters: Samantha Lantz, Sydnee Ward, and Sierra Ward; sister, Julie Kim (Saughan); two brothers: Christopher Parrish (Elizabeth), and Clay Parrish; nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneral.com

Tags

Load entries