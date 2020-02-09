Dr. Carl Willard Warden, Jr., a resident of Bessemer, Alabama, formerly of Dothan, died late Friday night, February 7, 2020, in a Birmingham Hospital. He was 77. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, February 10, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Pastor Daniel Walker officiating. Burial with military honors will follow in the Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday in the mortuary chapel. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
