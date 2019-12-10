Jean Reeves Warren, age 96, of Enterprise, AL, passed away, Sunday, December 8, 2019 at UAB Highlands Hospital in Birmingham, AL. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Rev. Ryan Martin officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 1:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330. The Federally Employed Women Legal Fund gave Jean its Life Award for Advancing Gender Equity at personal and professional risk, while providing a positive role model for other women. Survivors include two sons, Lee Warren (Freida) Montgomery, AL; Ty Warren (LaVone) Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, Susan Clark (Michael) Montgomery, AL; Rob Warren (Susanne); Reeves Warren (Kristin); Thomas Warren (Katie) all of Birmingham, AL; great-grandchildren, Molly Warren and Max Warren, Montgomery, AL; Mary Michael Clark and Anna Mitchell Clark, Montgomery, AL; Mina Warren and Amelia Warren, Birmingham, AL; her sister, Pauline Manning, Birmingham, AL; nephew, Dr. Darrell Manning, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
