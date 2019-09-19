William Harrison (Billy) Warren passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Baptist South Hospital, Montgomery, AL. Billy was born August 22, 1935 to Lucille Harrison and Will Warren in Enterprise, AL. He grew up in Enterprise and graduated from Enterprise High School. He graduated from the Marion Military Institute and then the University of Alabama where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity. He served as president of Whittaker-Warren Insurance Agency and was a lifelong member of Enterprise First United Methodist Church. Billy loved spending time with his family, his grandchildren, and his dog, Jackson, as well as playing golf with his buddies. Billy might be most well-known for having a funny story for any occasion. He was a member and served as prior president of numerous local organizations including the Wiregrass Economic Development Corporation, Enterprise Board of Education, Enterprise Chamber of Commerce, Wiregrass Board of Realtors, Enterprise State Junior College Foundation Board, YMCA, and Enterprise Lions Club. He also served in various roles for several state organizations including the Alabama Association of Independent Insurance Agents, Alabama Association of Realtors, Alabama Jaycees, Alabama Appraisal Board, and the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sheila Jones Warren; his two sons, Harrison (Ivy) and Forrest (Maria); and three grandchildren, Anna Warren, Diego Sammur and Sebastian Warren, all of Enterprise. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jackie Jones Brunson of Enterprise and brother-in-law, Forrest W. Jones (Carol Ann) of Dothan as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents as well as his sister, Wynel Warren Whittaker (Clyde), both of Enterprise. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church of Enterprise with Rev. Billy Luttrell, Rev. Ryan Martin and Rev. John McCrummen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19th from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. in the sanctuary at First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind, 205 South Street East, Talladega, AL 35160; Enterprise First United Methodist Church, 217 South Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36330; or the S.O.S. Animal Shelter, 25944 Highway 134, Enterprise, AL 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
