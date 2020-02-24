Mr. Willie Warren, age 77 of Dothan, AL; visitation will be Monday, February 24, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

