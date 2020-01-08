Christopher Craig Wash, a resident of Dothan, AL passed away on Sunday, January 5, 2020 while on vacation in Australia. He was 47. A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 4 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor David Hale officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 3-4 pm. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, www.woundedwarriorproject.org. Chris was born on December 6, 1972 in Richmond, VA and lived there the early years of his life. He joined the US Navy and served until he became injured. Chris would then find his true love and passion for the mobility of the human body and become a physical therapist. He was President of UNWOD, his physical therapy/sports medicine business and co-owner of Revive. Chris moved to Dothan in the 1990's. He enjoyed spending time with his children, going to the beach in his Jeep, taking long hikes in the mountains, and was an avid college football fan. Chris was preceded in death by his father, R. J. Wash and by his paternal grandmother, Mary W. Wash. Survivors include his children, Sydney Ashlyn, Mary Margaret, and Joseph Rickey, and their mother, Candice Wash; his mother, Mary Wash; his paternal grandfather, M. C. Wash, all of Dothan; his siblings, Alaina Hardie of Montana, William (Ilana) Wash and their sons, Liam, Aidan, Alex and Miles of Richmond, VA; aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous brothers and sisters in Christ. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
