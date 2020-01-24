With great sadness we announce the passing of David Anderson Waters, age 64, of Dothan, Alabama on January 22, 2020. David was born on May 27, 1955 in Dothan, Alabama, the son of Lt. Col. William Robertson Waters and Doris Waters Holland. David was a loving and dedicated man. He spent 35 years as a golf course groundskeeper at the Dothan Country Club. David had a strong passion for family and friends. David loved Alabama and Dothan High School football. He was a lifelong Dothan resident and will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, David is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Waters Brown. Survivors include his brother, Billy Waters; nieces, Rebecca Nelson and Angela Brown; great-niece, Sonja Gaines; great-nephew, Layton Brown; great-great-nephew, Lyric Gaines and great-great-niece, Locklyn Gaines. Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Sat., January 25, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery with Reverend Jim Sanders officiating. The family will receive friends from 12 PM until 1 PM, Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
Waters, David Anderson
To send flowers to the family of David Waters, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
12:00PM-1:00PM
Ward Wilson Funeral Home
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Guaranteed delivery before David's Visitation begins.
Jan 25
Graveside Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Memory Hill Cemetery
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
2414 Hartford Highway
Dothan, AL 36305
Guaranteed delivery before David's Graveside Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.