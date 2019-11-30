Marinell Watford Marinell Maxine Watford, a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away at her residence on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was 85. Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Big Creek United Methodist Church at 2:00 pm with Addis Habbard officiating and Billy Jones directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Big Creek Cemetery. Marinell was born May 27, 1934, in Houston County Alabama and resided in the Big Creek community all of her life. She received her undergraduate degree from The University of Montevallo. Then attended The University of Alabama and received her master's degree in education. Marinell was a lifelong member of Alpha Delta Kappa Sorority, she was also a lifelong member of Big Creek United Methodist Church. Marinell is preceded in death by her husband, William Bridges; her parents, Warren and Emma Watford; her brother Edward G. Watford; and her sister in law Geneva Watford. Marinell is survived by her nephew, Joey Warren Watford; her stepsons, Gary Bridges and Tony Bridges; her stepdaughter, Judy Michel and a host of cousins and friends. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Whatley, Joe Whatley, Rufus R. Smith, Dr. William Grubb, and Mack Carpenter. Serving as active pallbearers will be, Johnny Hardy, Michael Hardy, Sidney Watford, Evan Watford, Noah Watford and Edwin Whitehead. The family would also like to thank the special caregivers for Marinell, Jean McKee, Sarah Chalmers and Terri Jackson. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
