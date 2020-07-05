Bobby Lee Watkins, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He was 81. Graveside services will be held at 11 am on Monday, July 6, 2020 in Mt. Enon Baptist Church Cemetery with Don Tew officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4-6 pm. Mr. Watkins was born on November 22, 1938 in Houston County to Raymond and Essie Watkins. He was employed with Howell Plywood for 40 years. He loved Alabama Football. Mr. Watkins was a member of Mt. Enon Baptist Church. Survivors include his two sons, Dewayne Watkins, Ricky (Lawanda) Watkins; two grandchildren, Nevin Watkins and Hillary Watkins; three great grandchildren, Asher Watkins, Cayne Enfinger and Cohen Watkins; two sisters, Shirley Moss and Mary Bruce; two brothers, James Watkins, Grady (Kay) Watkins; and several nieces and nephews also survive. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
