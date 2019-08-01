Cupadine "Cupie" Watkins Cupadine "Cupie" Watkins of Enterprise, AL passed away Wednesday, July 30, 2019. She was 95. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Goodman Baptist Church with Reverend Bruce Williams and Reverend Hubert McWaters officiating. Burial will follow in Meadowlawn Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 p.m. and continuing until time of service. Ms. Watkins was born May 3, 1924 to the late John and Lillie Sims. She is preceded in death by her husband, Olin Watkins; four brothers and two sisters. She was a member of Goodman Baptist Church. Survivors include her daughter, Joyce W. Marsh (Joel) of Clearwater, FL; her son Jimmy Watkins (Sylvia) of Elba, AL; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to give a special thanks to Enterprise Health and Rehab, 5th Hall and Kindred Hospice. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise, (334) 347-9598, is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com
