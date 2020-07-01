Martha Lee McLain Watkins "Maw Maw", a resident of Newton, AL passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 in Hartford Healthcare. She was 84 years old. Funeral services will be held at 10 am on Thursday, July 2, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ray Layton and Pastor Randy Kuhn officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 9-10 am. Mrs. Watkins was born on September 5, 1935 in Bassfield, MS to the late Daniel and Dicey McLain. She was a graduate of Sumrall High School and married James T. Watkins from Hattiesburg, MS on September 25, 1956. She served in the Red Cross from 1969 to 1975 and was employed by Dale County Schools for 25 years. Mrs. Watkins was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Newton, AL and of the Order of the Eastern Stars. Mrs. Watkins was preceded in death by her son, Daniel Lee Watkins, her 9 brothers, and 4 sisters. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, James T. Watkins; her children, Kay (Bobby) Thomas, Jimmy (Mique) Watkins, Ilene Livingston, and Mitchell (Carol) Watkins; her grandchildren, Adam (Carla) Thomas, Curt (Jodi) Thomas, Brannon Livingston, Crystal (Luke) Ludlum, Matthew (Amanda) Watkins, Tara (Joe) Salinas, Clinton (Melanie) Watkins, Leah (Barrett) Powell, Kalen (Beverly) Kosik, and Madison Watkins; her 23 great-grandchildren; many nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends also survive. Serving as active pallbearers will be Adam Thomas, Curt Thomas, Mitchell Watkins, Clinton Watkins, Matthew Watkins, and Jimmy Watkins. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

