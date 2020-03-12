Nadine Collins Watkins, a resident of Dothan, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Southeast Health. She was 94. Funeral services for Mrs. Watkins will be held at 2 PM Friday, March 13, 2020 at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Willis officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 1:45 PM at the church prior to the services. Mrs. Watkins was born December 16, 1925 in Geneva County, Alabama to Frank and Dixie Hinson Collins. She was a graduate of Slocomb High School and worked at Twitchell and retired from Sony in 1996 as a Quality Control Technician. Mrs. Watkins was a long-time member of Ridgecrest Baptist and taught Sunday School for many years. She also enjoyed working in her yard, planting flowers and gardening. Mrs. Watkins is preceded in death by her husband, Reginal Watkins; daughters, Beverly McJunkins and Bobbie Howell; son, Jeff Watkins; great grandson, Hank Wood; sisters, Ann Bolin, Julia Jones and three brothers, Doughty Collins, Dolan Collins and Joseph Collins. Survivors include her children, Joel (Gloria) Watkins, Craig (Melinda) Watkins, Terry (Charles) McKissack; sons in law, Don McJunkins and Bobby Howell; grandchildren, Allen McJunkins, Deborah Enfinger, Shan Howell, Mounty Howell, Joey Watkins, Kelly Wood, Micah Watkins, Brian Watkins, April McCoy, Jeffrey McKissack, Haley Watkins and Hannah Watkins; twenty-two great grandchildren; one great great grandchild and a sister, Martha Mills. www.southernheritagefh.com
