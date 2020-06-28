Faye Watson of New Brockton, AL passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020. She was 72. A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date. Faye was born April 20, 1948 to the late Jesse and Agnes Pitts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Randall Watson; and brother, Edward Pitts Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey Watson and Timothy Watson both of New Brockton; brother, Bobby Pitts of Talladega, AL; sister, Betty Sexton of Talladega, AL; grandchildren, Jessica Sheets, Terra Sheets, and Stephanie Rimas; and great-grandchildren, Gabe and Elam Rimas. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomeenterprise.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Faye Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries