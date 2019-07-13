POST OAK COMMUNITY. Mrs. Ruth Watson Hagler, a resident of the Post Oak Community, near Ozark, died Friday afternoon, July 12, 2019 in Dale Medical Center. She was 78. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, July 15, 2019 in the Earl Bankston Memorial Chapel with Reverend Barry Clark and Reverend Robert Tew officiating. Burial will follow in First Holy Ground Church Cemetery, Post Oak Community. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 3:00 until 5:00 P.M. Sunday at the funeral home. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
