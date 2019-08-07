Linda Horne Watson, a resident of Skipperville, died early Monday morning, August 5, 2019, at her home. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 8, 2019, in the Morgan Baptist Church with Reverend Tim Sewell officiating. Burial will follow in the Beersheba Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Thursday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Beersheba Cemetery Fund, c/o Rhonda Watson, 3684 County Road 333, Skipperville, AL 36374. Mrs. Watson was born in Ocala, Florida and was reared in Martel, Florida, daughter of the late Jack Horne and Celeste Griggs Horne. She lived in Dothan before moving to Skipperville. Mrs. Watson was a member of the Morgan Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sam Max Watson, a son, Darrell Dossey, a step-daughter, Tracy Watson Hughes and a brother, Mike Horne. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Deitra Dossey (Don Smith), Ocala, FL; and Denene Wright (David Strickland), Anthony, FL; a daughter-in-law, Julie Dossey, Ocala, FL; a step-son-in-law, Larry E. Hughes, Abbeville; two grandchildren, David Dossey and Delaney Wright; step-grandchildren, Samuel York (Abbi), Tamra Bolt (Virgil) and Kayla Noggle (Bobby); several step-great-grandchildren. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
