Mary Stokes Watson, age 83, of New Brockton, AL, passed away, Thursday, November 7, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 Noon, on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Bethany Baptist Church with Rev. Ben Amlong and Rev. Greg Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory on Friday from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, Lewie (Bill) Watson, her parents, John and Jimmie Stokes, sisters, Eva Nix, Evelyn Martin, Linda Goforth, brothers, Dewey, Willie C, Ray, and Paul Stokes. Survivors include a daughter, Laura Lynn Lott (Pat) New Brockton, AL; son, Louie Lynton Watson, Jr. (Margaret) New Brockton, AL; brothers, Charles W. Stokes, Enterprise, AL; John Jr. Stokes (Kathy) Orlando, FL; two grandchildren, Ashley Merritt (Kendall); Bethany Bryant (Michael); great-grandchildren, her namesake, Mary Grace Jeffers; Bailen Lynton Merritt; Adalynn Ruth Bryant; three step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
