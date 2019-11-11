Mrs. Robbie Lou Watson of Slocomb passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019. She was 84. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Mrs. Watson was born April 20, 1935 in Holmes County to the late Samuel Kendrick and Etta Mae Huggins Batchelor. Robbie was employed with Van Huesen in Hartford and worked as a seamstress for many years until her retirement. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and quilting. Her greatest joy came from the time spent with her family whom she loved dearly. In addition to her parents, her husband, James W. Watson; daughter, Gloria Forehand Gage; infant grandson, Brian Gage; sisters: Dorothy Tutor, Gwen Hallford Sizemore, and Maxine Sasser; brothers: Carlton and Cary Batchelor all preceded her in death. Survivors include her son, James R. Watson (Aline), Hartford; five grandchildren: Randi Beverett, Dothan, Christopher Watson (Victoria), Enterprise, Sarah Watson, Oak Ridge, TN, Brandon Forehand (Erin), Live Oak, FL, and Sydney Gage, Dothan; seven great grandchildren: Alena and Xavier Beverett, Dothan, Kaylee and Parker Watson, Enterprise, Cooper, Harper, and Sawyer Forehand, Live Oak, FL; sister: Katrine Humphries, Murphreesboro, TN; three brothers: Sidney, Charles, and Keener Batchelor, all of Dothan; many nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
