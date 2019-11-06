LTC Norman Burl Watson (United States Army, Retired), died Sunday night, November 3, 2019. He was 72 years old. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P. M. Thursday, November 7, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Reverend Jim Hill officiating. Entombment will follow in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Full Military Honors, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Wednesday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. LTC Watson was born August 9, 1947 in Ozark, Alabama to the late William Burl Watson and Mary Kathryn Miles Watson. He served in the United States Army for twenty-three years retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was a true soldier who loved his country, the flag, and considered it an honor to serve the United States. LTC Watson loved his family and enjoyed spending his retirement years with them. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Douglas Watson. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Opal Rogers Watson of Dothan; two daughters, Natalie Watson Jackson of Ozark, Ramona Watson Johnson (Cary) of Mebane, North Carolina; one son, Timothy Allen Watson (Johnnie) of Dothan; six grandchildren, Rachael Neece (Brandon), Courtney Love (Damon), Tyler Watson (Kimberly), Chase Johnson, Maegan Jackson, Makaela Jackson; seven great grandchildren, Anzley McInnis, Emma Grace Neece, Kruize Love, Izabelle Love, Hannah Neece, Ava Raye Watson, and Grant Love; one sister, Brenda Hatfield (Jimmy) of Panama City, Florida; three brothers, Lavon Watson (Anna) of Ozark, Gene Watson (Lillibeth) of Headland, and Larry Watson (Lydianne) of Dothan; and his faithful canine companion, Cyrus. Several nieces and nephews also survive. The family would like to extend a special thanks to his caregiver, Bridgette Curry. Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made in his memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, P. O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.