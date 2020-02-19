William Brandon Watson, a resident of Headland, died Monday evening, February 17, 2020. He was 39. Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020, in the Providence Cemetery (Glenwood, Alabama, Crenshaw County) with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. officiating. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ABA Therapy and Consulting Services, c/o Kara Etheredge, 200 Grove Park Lane, Suite 110, Dothan, AL 36305. Brandon Watson was born and reared in Troy, where he lived most of his lifetime before moving to Headland in 2014. He was a 1998 graduate of Charles Henderson High School in Troy and received a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Science from Troy University. In earlier years, Brandon served his country in Iraq while serving in the Alabama Army National Guard. He was a Technical Sergeant and the Unit Safety Non-Commissioned Officer for the 280th Special Operations Communication Squadron, Alabama Air National Guard Unit in Dothan. Brandon was currently employed by M-1 Support Services at Fort Rucker as the Environmental Health and Safety Program Manager and was formerly employed by Army Fleet Support at Fort Rucker as Safety Officer. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Headland. Brandon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin "Fats" Davis, Isom and Daisy Watson, and a nephew, Barrett Mobley. Surviving relatives include his wife, Paige Mobley Watson; a daughter, Hadley Watson; a son, Hayes Watson; his mother, Mona Davis Watson, Panama City Beach, FL; his father, Wallace E. Watson, Troy, AL; a sister, Lené Watson Ricks (Greg), Troy; two brothers, Kevin Watson (Wendy), Troy, AL, and Brett Watson, Panama City Beach, FL; his maternal grandmother, Ann Davis, Luverne, AL; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dr. Perry and Charlotte Mobley, Shorterville; a brother-in-law, Perry Mobley (Jennifer), Headland; several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Harlan Mobley, Russell Johnson, Bryant Smith, Fox Williford, Todd Kreis, John Reeves and Scott Maddox. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371.
