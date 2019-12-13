Frank Weathers a resident of Dothan, Alabama passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 peacefully at his home. He was 70. Memorial services will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Frank was born in Dothan, Alabama January 30, 1949 and resided here most of his life. He graduated from Dothan High School in 1967, then attended Troy University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration. Frank was employed with AAA Cooper in management for several years. He and Pam then owned and operated Food Equipment company, until becoming CEO of Cannon Oil in 1990. Frank was very supportive of the Wiregrass Human Society and Habitat for Humanity. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Jane Weathers; his sister, Alice Weathers Shuff. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pam Weathers; his son, Jon (Christie) Weathers; his two granddaughters, Emily Weathers and Anna Weathers; his brother-in-law, Ron Shuff; his brother, Charles (Brenda) Weathers; his sister, Margaret Weathers (Earl) Dove; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.