Earnest Arthur Webb, a resident of Headland, died early Monday evening, June 1, 2020, at his home. He was 67. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Larry Sowell and Reverend Larry Elliott officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Wednesday at the mortuary. Surviving relatives include his wife, Christine Littlefield Webb; a daughter, Lisa Reaves (Malcolm), Dothan; four grandchildren, Tyler Watkins, Tyrin Crews, Raheem Grissom, and Jalisa Reaves. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

