Rosemary Weed, 59, of Ocala, Florida passed away Monday, September 2, 2019 at her home. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:00 am in Sunset Memorial Park Chapel with Rev. Paul Edenfield officiating. Graveside services will follow in Newton City Cemetery. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

