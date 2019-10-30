Charlotte Davis Weeks, a resident of Ashford, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 1, 2019, in the Holman-Headland Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Judy Dyson officiating. Burial will follow in the Shady Grove Holiness Church Cemetery in Pansey. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 P.M. Friday in the mortuary chapel. Charlotte Weeks was born in Early County, Georgia and was reared in Houston County. She lived in Ashford for the past several years. Charlotte was formerly employed by Wilbro, Inc. as a Supervisor in Data Processing. She was an active member of the Shady Grove Congregational Holiness Church where she served as Adult Sunday School teacher for many years. Her life was a witness to all her who knew her, about her relationship with the Lord and wanting others to receive Christ. She enjoyed reading, especially her Bible. Charlotte enjoyed cooking and watching all cooking shows on HGTV, especially Paula Deen. She was greatly loved by her family and will be greatly missed. Charlotte is preceded in death by her father, Willie Jay Davis, her mother, Bessie Mae Miller Davis, a granddaughter, Emily Grace, three sisters, Gloria, Elizabeth and Ruby, and a brother, Leon. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Sherry McKnight (Michael), Abbeville; and Shannon Raines (Tommy), Covington, LA; four sisters, Reverend Judy Dyson (Bobby), Shirley Watkins, Peggy Davis, and Windy Harper, all of Pansey; a brother, LaDon Davis (Bonnie), Webb, AL; eleven grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a host of special nieces and nephews; three lifelong friends, Glenda, Diane and Jane. Serving as active pallbearers will be Blake Lingo, Logan McKnight, Keith Hopper, Higgins Maxwell, Bobby Dyson and Brandon Knighton. The family would like to express a special thanks to her loving nurse, Ramona Kennedy, and special care given by SouthernCare Hospice. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
