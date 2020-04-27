DOTHAN Mrs. Helen Hagler Simmons Weeks, a resident of Dothan (formerly of Ozark) died late Saturday evening, April 25, 2020 at the home of her daughter. She was 90. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Reverend Josh Alderman and Reverend Steve Trail officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Mrs. Weeks, daughter of the late Cleveland Jackson Hagler and Nancy Ruth Davis Hagler, was a native of Skipperville and had lived in Ozark most of her lifetime. She was formerly employed with Department of Veterans Affairs Office in Ozark and was retired from Civil Service at Ft. Rucker after twenty-two years of employment. Mrs. Weeks was a former member of Hillcrest Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church, both in Ozark. She was a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Dothan. Mrs. Weeks was preceded in death by her husbands, Edwin Horace Simmons and LaVon Harold Weeks. Surviving relatives include her daughter, Alisa Jackson (Bobby), Dothan; her sister, Peggy Hagler Gunter, Ozark; grandchildren, Cole Maund, Angela Jackson Brannon (Timothy) and Natalie Jackson; niece, Shannon Harris (Jack); nephew, Lee Gunter; numerous cousins. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

