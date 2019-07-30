Jeanette Johnson Weeks, a resident of Ashford, passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at her residence following an extended illness. She was 79. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Todd Thorpe officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Slocomb, Alabama. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 1-2 pm. Mrs. Weeks was born on February 26, 1940 in Springfield, FL and lived the early years of her life in Panama City Beach, FL. She was a member of the Pappy Ski Show in Panama City. After her marriage to Charles they moved to Dothan and resided there until moving once more to Ashford, Alabama in 1995. Mrs. Weeks as an avid golfer, she was a member of the Women's Golfing Association. She enjoyed the outdoors, including hunting and fishing. Mrs. Weeks was very active with Lafayette Street United Methodist Church and the Methodist Women's Association. She attended several mission trips. Survivors include her husband, Charles S. Weeks, Sr.; her sons, Charles S. (Kimberly) Weeks, Jr. and her son from a previous marriage, David Weeks; her 2 step-daughters, Kay (Lamar) Ivey and Sally Weeks; she was a proud grandmother to, Jamar (Allison) Ivey, Gage Weeks, and Charles Weeks, III; her great-grandchild, Amelia Ivey; the family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Normbrekea "Brea" Stoudmire and to Accompanying Angels for their loving care during their time of need. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
