Sister Linda Diane Weems, age 73 of Dothan, AL; visitation will be Wednesday, December 18, 2019 3-5 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 11:00 AM at the First Missionary Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care">

Tags

Load entries