Georgianne Oppert Welch passed away on July 18th, 2019 at the home of her daughter in Johns Creek, Ga. surrounded by family, after over a year's battle with ovarian cancer. She was born Nov. 11th, 1952 to George Louis and Claire Joyce "Sue" Oppert. She grew up in Dothan, Ala. and was preceded in death by her loving husband Joseph Ronald "Ronnie" Welch. She worked in healthcare the majority of her life serving in respiratory therapy, as an LPN, owning American Home Care and teaching CNA classes for Wallace Community College and Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center. She loved taking care of others and helping others learn how to do the same. The family would like to thank all of the excellent staff at the many facilities and agencies for the kind and compassionate care that was provided to her over the past year. She loved you all and you were like family to her. She is survived by three daughters: Christina (James) Boyd, Dover, Fla. Leslie (Heath) Glass, Johns Creek, Ga. Chelsea (Travis) Nelson, Dothan, Ala., two sisters: Debbie (Frank) Scholtz, Clearwater, Fla., Cindy (Rick) Fraze, Lutz, Fla., and eight grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She always enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing in a good laugh. She loved Jesus deeply and made sure anyone she met knew that about her. She never wasted an opportunity to listen to others or help them better themselves. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 5pm at Memory Hill in Dothan, Ala. Please come as you are. Georgianne requested bright colors be worn and also wanted to be surrounded by lots of beautiful flowers which she loved.
