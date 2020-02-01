Stevie Dale Welch, age 50, of Ashford, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020. Stevie was born August 1, 1969 in Houston County to the late Hubert Welch and Verna Mae Cook Welch. Stevie enjoyed golf, fishing, and basketball. He also loved listening to country music. In addition to his parents, Stevie is preceded in death by his brother, Mitchell Welch. Stevie is survived by his sister, Sheila Butler (Mike Watson); sister-in-law, Ginny Welch; nieces, Erica Ingalls (George), Pam Ivey (Byron Wise), Kristen Trimm (Rhett) and Beth White (William); nephew, David Roethler (Charae); great-nieces, Clara White, Casey Roethler, and Kendall Trimm; great-nephews, Jordan Roethler, Jon Preston Ingalls, Jackson Ivey, Mason Trimm, and William White; special family friends, Steve (Susan) Lanton and John (Amber) Hall. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at the Ward Wilson Funeral Home with burial following in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 PM until 2 PM, Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ward Wilson Funeral Home, prior to the service. Serving as active pallbearers will be George Ingalls, Steve Lanton, John Hall, Byron Wise, Holden Lanton, and Mike Watson. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Jon Preston Ingalls and Jackson Ivey. www.wardwilson.com
