Jane Chalker Wells, a resident of Dothan, went to be with the Lord Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Southeast Health. She was 87. A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19 at First Baptist Church of Dothan with Dr. David Saliba and Dr. Taylor Rutland officiating. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery with Robert Byrd directing. The family will receive friends at the church from 1-2 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main Street, Dothan, AL 36303 or The Salvation Army. Jane Chalker Wells was born February 5, 1932 in Dothan, Alabama and grew up in Dothan, graduating from Dothan High School. She attended Auburn University, where she was a member of Oracles, Alpha Lambda Delta and Owls Honor Societies and Kappa Delta Sorority. After her marriage she joined her husband in Birmingham and graduated from Samford University. She taught school in Birmingham at McArthur and then McElwain schools. She moved back to her hometown with her husband, Dr. Buren Earl Wells, as he started his medical practice in Dothan, and she was a homemaker. She was a member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board in 1967 and served there the rest of her life. She was honored by the Salvation Army as a Life Member for her dedicated service on various committees of the advisory board. She served as a Girl Scout leader, volunteer with the Cancer Crusades, Board of the American Heart Association, and volunteer for various committees in her children's schools. She obtained her real estate license and for a short time worked as a Realtor Associate with Alfred Saliba Realty. Later she worked briefly as a substitute teacher in the Dothan City School System. She also worked when needed in her husband's medical office. She was a member of the Dothan Service League, the Houston County Medical Alliance, and a charter member of the Dothan Kappa Delta Alumnae Association. She was a member of First Baptist Church where in her younger years she taught G.A.'s and Sunday School and served on various committees including the Benevolence Committee, the Personnel Committee, and the Finance Committee. She was a faithful member of her Sunday School class and church. She was a person of many interests and was a devoted wife, mother, and friend. Mrs. Wells is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Buren E. Wells, her mother, Mary Hathaway Chalker, her father B. Carl Chalker, her brother Benjamin Carl Chalker, Jr., her sister Mary Ann Cook, and her nephew Mark Bullard. She is survived by her three children: Olivia Wells Crockett (Dr. Frank Crockett), Dr. Buren Earl Wells, Jr. (Jean), Dr. Mary Lynn Wells Parker (Alan); twelve grandchildren: Thomas Crockett (Julie), Catherine Crockett, Elizabeth Saliba (David), James Crockett, John Crockett, Evelyn Wells, Lillian Wells, Buren Earl Wells, III, Janie Clark (Gaelan), Zachary Parker, William Parker, and Mary Elizabeth Parker; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her niece Carla Riley (Scott) and nephews Benny Chalker (Naomi), David Chalker, and James Chalker (Astrid). Serving as pallbearers are grandsons: Thomas Crockett, James Crockett, John Crockett, Buren Earl Wells, III, Zachary Parker, and William Parker. Honorary pallbearers will be her Sunday School class members of First Baptist Church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.