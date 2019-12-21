Peggy Morris Wells Peggy Morris Wells, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at her residence. She was 82. Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bradley Rushing officiating and Sunset Memorial Park directing. Burial will be in Coweeta Baptist Church Cemetery, Otto, North Carolina. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-2 pm. Mrs. Wells was born on May 16, 1937 in Palatka, Florida and lived in Seville, Florida the early years of her life. She loved her family and children fiercely. She enjoyed quilting and making sure each member of her family felt cherished. Mrs. Wells had a strong personality, she knew what she believed in, and she was strong in her convictions. She was passionate about studying her Bible. She was a homemaker and a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church where she was active with the senior adults' group. Mrs. Wells was preceded in death by her husband, Kline Wells, who passed away in 2009. Survivors include her son, Andy (Kaye) Wells; her daughters, Karen (Joey) Lovering, Kelly (Robert) Cleveland, and Keri (Robert) Bowen; her 8 grandchildren; her 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Bobby (Barbara) Morris; and several nieces and nephews. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
