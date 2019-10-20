Annie Laura Wesson, a resident of Dothan, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at a local hospital. She was 68. Funeral services will be held at 3 pm on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Jesus First Church in Headland, AL. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-3 pm. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries